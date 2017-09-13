Frank Vincent, actor best known for role in ‘The Sopranos’ dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Actor Frank Vincent died Wednesday morning from complications suffered during surgery, according to TMZ.

The actor is best known for his role as Phil Leotardo, the nemesis of Tony Soprano in The Sopranos. He has also had a memorable role as Billy Batts in Goodfellas.

According to TMZ, Vincent was having open-heart surgery in a New Jersey hospital when he died. The 78-year-old had to have the surgery because he suffered a heart attack last week.

Involved in show business for 41 years, Vincent was one of the most recognizable character actors. He was most recognized for the tough guy roles in mafia movies.

Vincent was also known for his roles in Raging Bull, Casino and Do the Right Thing.

