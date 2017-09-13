SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A gun stolen from a San Francisco police officer’s personal car weeks ago was used in a gang-related murder days later, according to San Francisco Police Officers’ Association President Martin Halloran.

Here is the full statement from Halloran:

SAN FRANCISCO – “A few weeks ago, a vehicle belonging to an SFPD officer was burglarized and the officer’s personal firearm was stolen, unbeknownst to him. There were no visible signs of the burglary, and the officer did not realize that the vehicle had been broken into, nor that the firearm had been stolen. “Days after the burglary, that firearm was used in a gang-related homicide. “The officer, a highly-decorated veteran, is devastated. He is working with the Department to fully comply with its investigation into this case.”

