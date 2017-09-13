Hoyer looks to distance 49ers from recent history in Seattle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The 49ers have gone through one of their most dramatic transformations in recent memory. With it, they hope to wash away the stain of their last six trips to Seattle.

San Francisco hasn’t beaten the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field since Dec. 2011, when Alex Smith was under center and Jim Harbaugh was coach. The 49ers lost subsequent games in by an average of 18 points.

New coach Kyle Shanahan, the third coach removed from Harbaugh, will take his club there for the first time Sunday. The Niners scored just three points in the season-opening loss to the Carolina Panthers.