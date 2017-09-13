OAKLAND (KRON) — A motion filed by Ghost Ship Warehouse master tenant Derick Almena to have the charges against him for the deadly fire dropped was denied.

The 47-year-old is charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

His attorney on Wednesday argued that the charges against Almena and co-defendant Max Harris are “fatally ambiguous.”

Almena and Harris are each charged for their roles in the deadly fire that broke out during a crowded dance party at the warehouse last December and killed 36 people.

They were scheduled to enter pleas on Wednesday, but they postponed doing so until Sept. 27.

Both remain in police custody and face 39 years in state prison if they are convicted.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES