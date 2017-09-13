Major delays along Hwy 4 due to multiple crashes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Several car collisions along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County led to major delays Wednesday morning.
The accidents were reported near the Bailey, Loveridge and Willow Pass exits.
KRON4’s Robin Winston also warned drivers in Contra Costa County of slow traffic due to stormy activity parts of the Bay Area experienced.
Major delays on Hwy 4 through CC County due to accidents near Bailey, Loveridge & Willow Pass . Plus T Storm activity is overhead. pic.twitter.com/Wlnu699Gam
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 13, 2017
