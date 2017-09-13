Massachusetts man applies for job during police chase



MASSACHUSETTS (KRON)– A Massachusetts man involved in a police chase took an unexpected detour.

He walked into a business and asked for a job interview to elude officers.

According to police, the suspect allegedly ran over a trooper’s foot during a traffic stop.

Surveillance video captured the man walking into the business and asking for the manager.

A short time later, the manager led the suspect to his office where he began conducting an interview.

Officers said, the manager noticed a police dog by the window and the suspect started to worry.

Police entered the business and arrested him.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

The manager said the interview was actually going well.