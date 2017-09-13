Road rage leads to officer-involved shooting in Antioch

By Published:

ANTIOCH (KRON)–A road rage incident led to an officer-involved shooting in Antioch Tuesday night.

Around 10:00 p.m. police responded to a report of road rage that ended in an off-duty officer shooting a man near Lone Tree Way.

According to police, the man chased the officer and repeated crashed into his vehicle. A woman was also riding in the officer’s vehicle.

When the chase ended, the suspect got out of his car with a tire jack and the officer opened fire.

Police said this was a domestic dispute.

The suspect was shot and treated for his injuries. He was later booked into county jail.

It is not yet clear where the officer works, but police said it’s out of Contra Costa County.

