Round of hail rolls through Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– The city of Santa Rosa was hit with some hail Wednesday morning.

The San Rosa Police Department tweeted out video of the hail and warned drivers to use extra caution when driving in wet conditions.

Drive safely, #SantaRosa! Make sure to turn your headlights on, your wipers on, and reduce your speed when driving in the rain. pic.twitter.com/98ADrv53Rc — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) September 13, 2017

