San Mateo police seek suspect in random attack of older woman

SAN MATEO (KRON)-The San Mateo Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of attacking a 67-year-old woman on Tuesday.

According to police, the unprovoked attack happened around 9:30 a.m as the victim, a resident of Palo Alto, was walking in the 2600 block of South El Camino Real.

Officers said, the female suspect walked up to the victim and knocked her to the ground.

Once on the ground, the woman repeatedly kicked the victim.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic woman, around 35-45 years old, 170-pounds and was wearing all black clothing.

She was last seen in the area of 25th Avenue and South El Camino Real pushing a red shopping cart.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES