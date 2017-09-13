WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Congress leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have announced a deal with President Donald Trump to protect young immigrants, and it will include border security but no wall.

It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.

It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

Trump dines with top Congressional democrats & suddenly the wall isn’t happening? So nobody pays for it? https://t.co/LFd1wUUa6M — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) September 14, 2017

