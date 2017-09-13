Schumer, Pelosi announce deal with Trump to protect young immigrants; will include border security, but no wall

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks with DREAMERS who are holding a 4-day fast on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. House and Senate Democrats gather to call for Congressional Republicans to stand up to President Trump's decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative by bringing the DREAM Act for a vote on the House and Senate Floor. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Congress leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have announced a deal with President Donald Trump to protect young immigrants, and it will include border security but no wall.

It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.

It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

