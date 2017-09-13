Tavecchio sticks with NFL dream and kicks way to history

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Giorgio Tavecchio was ready to give up his dreams of kicking in the NFL and take a business job in London.

The pain of being cut six times without ever playing an NFL game had taken its toll mentally on Tavecchio and he was ready to move on before the Oakland Raiders gave him a call to come to camp for a fourth straight year as the backup to Sebastian Janikowski.

After talking the situation over with Raiders special teams coach Brad Seely, Tavecchio decided to give it a final shot.