The World According to Gary: Facebook goes ‘Beast Mode’



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Dodgers finally ending their losing streak and Facebooks calls on Beast Mode.

It took a while, but the Los Angeles Dodgers got a win! The team broke their record losing streak on the backs of the Giants.

Advertising on uniforms is coming to an NBA court near you. The Warriors unveiled the “Rakuten” badge that’ll appear on their jerseys next season. The deal is for $20 million per year for three years. That’s nearly double what the Cavs are getting from Goodyear.

Facebook is shelling out millions of dollars for its new show titled, ‘No Script’ centered around Marshawn Lynch. Darya hopes Beast Mode says something, but Gary has a funny feeling about the show.

