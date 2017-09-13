Tree falls on cars, trapping man inside in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A tree has fallen on a car in San Francisco trapping a man inside Wednesday afternoon.

The free fell at 38th Avenue and Clement Street at around 3:29 p.m., according to San Francisco fire officials.

Fire crews extricated the man and said he is doing okay and was not injured.

The tree fell on two parked cars.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

***RESCUE*** CLEMENT/38TH AV TREE FELL ON SOME PARKED CARS WITH ONE PERSON TRAPPED IN A CAR. E34 STATES THE PERSON APPEARS OKAY 1529 Hrs pic.twitter.com/vFnOihQzms — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 13, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES