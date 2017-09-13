Tree falls on cars, trapping man inside in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A tree has fallen on a car in San Francisco trapping a man inside Wednesday afternoon.

The free fell at 38th Avenue and Clement Street at around 3:29 p.m., according to San Francisco fire officials.

Fire crews extricated the man and said he is doing okay and was not injured.

The tree fell on two parked cars.

