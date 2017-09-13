BELMONT (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for a suspect they say burglarized a popular vape smoke shop in Belmont.

It happened Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. at the Vapor Bar, located at 840 El Camino Real.

The suspect forced his way in through the rear door and stole an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect ran away northbound, kicking open the glass front doors, after he heard the building manager enter the store.

While inside the business, the suspect actually pulled his T-shirt over his head.

However, police say they know what he looks like.

He is around 20 to 30 years old, average build with a medium complexion, dark short hair, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and gray gloves.

