VIDEO: SUV rolls down steep San Francisco hill as part of filming of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ movie

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Viewer video shows an SUV rolling down a steep hill in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood as part of the filming of “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Crews are in town shooting scenes for the Ant-Man sequel to Marvel’s 2015 movie starring Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas.

This appears to be an action scene.

A KRON4 viewer sent us some video of a car being flipped several times during a car chase.

The movie is set to be released in 2018.

