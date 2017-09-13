SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Viewer video shows an SUV rolling down a steep hill in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood as part of the filming of “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”
Crews are in town shooting scenes for the Ant-Man sequel to Marvel’s 2015 movie starring Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas.
This appears to be an action scene.
A KRON4 viewer sent us some video of a car being flipped several times during a car chase.
The movie is set to be released in 2018.
