WATCH: Waterspout touches down on Lake Tahoe

By Published: Updated:

Video courtesy of North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) – The National Weather Service says a waterspout has been observed over Lake Tahoe amid severe weather that led to a tornado warning for several northeastern California counties and Carson City in western Nevada.

The Reno weather office says the waterspout made contact with the lake at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday and numerous spotter photos show its well-defined spray ring on the surface.

Meteorologists issued the tornado warning during another brief round of thunderstorms over the northern Sierra Nevada.

A fall-like cold front is expected Thursday, bringing gusty winds and a chance of showers, followed by a stronger front early next week.

Lake Tahoe waterspout

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s