WATCH: Waterspout touches down on Lake Tahoe

Video courtesy of North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) – The National Weather Service says a waterspout has been observed over Lake Tahoe amid severe weather that led to a tornado warning for several northeastern California counties and Carson City in western Nevada.
The Reno weather office says the waterspout made contact with the lake at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday and numerous spotter photos show its well-defined spray ring on the surface.
Meteorologists issued the tornado warning during another brief round of thunderstorms over the northern Sierra Nevada.
A fall-like cold front is expected Thursday, bringing gusty winds and a chance of showers, followed by a stronger front early next week.
Lake Tahoe waterspout
Lake Tahoe waterspout x
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WATER NOT DRINKABLE, USABLE IN PARTS OF ALAMEDA
- OAKLAND A’S SETTLE ON SITE FOR NEW BALLPARK
- 6 DIE AFTER NURSING HOME LEFT WITH NO A/C FROM IRMA
- TRIPLE SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD IN SAN FRANCISCO
- ‘WORST 45 MIN. OF MY LIFE:’ POLICE WARN OF KIDNAPPING SCAM
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP