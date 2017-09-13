Woman admits using county cash to buy dog tuxedo

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – A former assistant to the Garland Co. judge is charged with using a county credit card for her own personal expenses.

Kristi Lynn Goss, 43, former administrative assistant to the Garland County judge, was arrested Tuesday morning, according to the Hot Springs Sentinal Record.

Some of the most interesting expenses listed in circuit court included utility bills, Razorbacks tickets, jewelry, a sequin throw pillow, kids’ school lunches, pet insurance and a tuxedo for her pug…

Goss is accused of charging more than $340,000 in personal expenses to the county card over about four years. Goss was fired earlier this year after nearly 12 years of employment.

The Arkansas Times reports that auditors began looking into the case because of other discrepancies in handling of county accounts, including an alleged use of money from other county departments to cover credit card charges. Those actions led to the criminal investigation.

Goss faces six felony counts. She was also arrested on drug charges earlier this summer.

