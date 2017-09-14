1 dead following big rig accident along I-580 in Castro Valley

By Published: Updated:


CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)– One person is dead after two big rigs and a car collided on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley Thursday morning.

According to CHP, the crash occurred around 4:10 a.m. on I-580 near the Eden Canyon Road exit.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reported that large amounts of diesel spewed from one of the big rigs. Fire officials were unable to clean up the area and had to wait for sweepers to arrive.

Drivers should avoid the area, as all lanes are blocked.

Fire crews and CHP are still at the scene.

