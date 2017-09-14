1 dead following big rig accident along I-580 in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)– One person is dead after two big rigs and a car collided on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley Thursday morning.
According to CHP, the crash occurred around 4:10 a.m. on I-580 near the Eden Canyon Road exit.
KRON4’s Robin Winston reported that large amounts of diesel spewed from one of the big rigs. Fire officials were unable to clean up the area and had to wait for sweepers to arrive.
Drivers should avoid the area, as all lanes are blocked.
Fire crews and CHP are still at the scene.
Breaking-fatal big rig accident westbound 580 at eden canyon road castro valley @kron4news pic.twitter.com/n0bd73iDru
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 14, 2017
Update: All lanes now blocked
WB 580 at Eden Canyon pic.twitter.com/v9w3xZX4Qk
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 14, 2017
