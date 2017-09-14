3.3 magnitude earthquake hits South Bay By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: September 14, 2017, 10:43 am Updated: September 14, 2017, 10:48 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) SAN JOSE (KRON)– The United States Geological Survey reported that a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the South Bay Thursday morning. The earthquake hit around 10:32 a.m. just miles away from San Jose and Milpitas. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement