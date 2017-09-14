49ers DC Robert Saleh prepares to face former Seahawks team

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Robert Saleh had been in the NFL for six seasons with Houston by the time he arrived as an assistant coach in Seattle in 2011. He immediately realized what the Seahawks were building with players like Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.

“We had decent defenses, but you recognize, it was like right when we got there. Like, `Man these guys are a lot different than what we had in Houston,’ at that time,” Saleh said Thursday. “To see those guys just taste a little bit of success and to see Earl, Richard, Kam. Bobby Wagner was a rookie, KJ Wright. Then once Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril came in it was like they just took that thing completely over.”

The Seahawks went to the playoffs in Saleh’s second season as a defensive quality control assistant and won the Super Bowl the following year. He parlayed that success into a better job in Jacksonville. Saleh followed former Seahawks coordinator Gus Bradley and spent the past three seasons as Bradley’s linebackers coach on the Jaguars.