BERKELEY (KRON) — At least three people have been arrested near the Ben Shapiro protest in Berkeley.

Twenty-year-old Hannah Benjamin and 44-year-old Sarah Roark were arrested near the protest of the conservative speaker.

Roark was arrested for carrying a banned weapon near Bancroft Way and Bowditch Street, police said.

Benjamin, of Fremont, was arrested on Bancroft and Telegraph Avenue for battery on a police officer and carrying a banned weapon, police said.

Police also said a third person was arrested for carrying banned weapons.

