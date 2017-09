SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART mob attack victims have filed a lawsuit against the transit agency, the victims’ lawyer Paul B. Justi said.

The complaint was filed on Thursday morning.

Justi said a suspect in one of the mob attacks who robbed one victim of his iPhone posted his haul of iPhones he or she stole on the victim’s iCloud account.

“Pretty brazen – showing off their haul,” Justi told KRON4.

Here is a copy of the complaint:

KRON4 is working to get a reaction from BART.