Berkeley police looking for man who attacked, robbed another man at April protest

Published:

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who attacked and robbed another man at a political protest on Apr. 15.

Authorities have just released this image of the man they are searching for.

Police say he was one in a group of people who assaulted another man who was live-streaming the protest at Civic Center Park at around noon.

Authorities say the man’s cell phone was also stolen during the attack.

Police say the suspect is a young black man with a goatee wearing a black hat and black jacket.

