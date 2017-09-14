BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who attacked and robbed another man at a political protest on Apr. 15.

Authorities have just released this image of the man they are searching for.

Police say he was one in a group of people who assaulted another man who was live-streaming the protest at Civic Center Park at around noon.

Authorities say the man’s cell phone was also stolen during the attack.

Police say the suspect is a young black man with a goatee wearing a black hat and black jacket.

Help us identify this suspect from the 4/15/2017 protest. He’s wanted in connection with a robbery & assault. https://t.co/LntSW2ywm4 pic.twitter.com/eTybFRs2K7 — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) September 14, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES