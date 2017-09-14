Brock Turner’s mugshot used in textbook under ‘definition of rape’

(KRON) — Brock Turner, a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, has literally become the textbook definition of rape.

A criminal justice textbook is using his mugshot under the definition of rape.

Washington State University student Hannah Shuman posted a photo on Facebook of the page featuring Turner.

“He may have been able to get out of prison time but in my Criminal Justice 101 textbook, Brock Turner is the definition of rape, so he’s got that goin for him,” she said in the post.

Tuner’s six-month jail sentence sparked nationwide outrage in 2016. He ended up only spending 90 days in county jail.

He was convicted of raping an unconscious woman behind a dumpster at Stanford.

There have been efforts to recall the judge in the case, Aaron Persky, who handed down the sentence to Turner.

