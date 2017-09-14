Campbell police arrest man accused of firing multiple shots

By Published:

CAMPBELL (KRON)– Campbell police arrested a man they believe fired several shots towards them Wednesday night police said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. after the department received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of Cypress Lane.

Responding officers located the suspect in the yard of a residence near the sound wall to Highway 17, police said.

Officers said the suspect ran from police and jumped the fence into the backyard of a home.

Shortly after police heard gunshots.

Luckily, no officers were shot, but they said 8-12 gunshots continued for the next 10-15 minutes.

California Highway Patrol closed part of southbound Highway 17 was closed from Hamilton Avenue to San Tomas Expressway.

CHP officers said they found a man who matched the suspect’s description lying face down near Los Gatos Creek.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

