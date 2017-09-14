Campbell police arrest man accused of firing multiple shots

CAMPBELL (KRON)– Campbell police arrested a man they believe fired several shots towards them Wednesday night police said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. after the department received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of Cypress Lane.

Responding officers located the suspect in the yard of a residence near the sound wall to Highway 17, police said.

Officers said the suspect ran from police and jumped the fence into the backyard of a home.

Shortly after police heard gunshots.

Luckily, no officers were shot, but they said 8-12 gunshots continued for the next 10-15 minutes.

California Highway Patrol closed part of southbound Highway 17 was closed from Hamilton Avenue to San Tomas Expressway.

CHP officers said they found a man who matched the suspect’s description lying face down near Los Gatos Creek.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

News Release: Subject arrested after firing multiple gunshots when contacted by officers https://t.co/xBkENgiEIH pic.twitter.com/mbLxZmZnl5 — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) September 14, 2017

We are currently working a report of an armed subject with shots fired in the area of Campbell Av/Poplar Av. Details will follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/3eNxBDruvj — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) September 14, 2017

Update: We have one suspect in custody and are continuing a search of the area. A press release will be coming shortly. — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) September 14, 2017

Breaking-police activity in campbell, CA. Dozens of officers here. One person in custody @kron4news pic.twitter.com/7WA59jHams — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 14, 2017

Breaking-one person in custody in Campbell,CA. Police say suspect was armed. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Qwj7AqKiWA — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 14, 2017

