SAN JOSE (KRON) — There is a rather bold and creative package thief on the loose in the South Bay.

A KRON4 viewer sent us a video of the crime. The surveillance footage was taken on Monday.

In the video, you can see the man walk up to the home in San Jose, and he appears to be holding something in his hand.

He grabs what appears to be an envelope, and then takes a rather large box right off the doorstep and appears to say “thanks a lot” before walking off.

Adding to this caper, the suspect is wearing a shirt that has FedEx on it.

