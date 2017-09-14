SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A huge hit in Los Angeles and the Big Apple, the Museum of Ice Cream is about to open this weekend in downtown San Francisco.

On Thursday night’s Dine and Dish, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis takes us inside for a sneak peek of this one-of-a-kind museum, which is sure to unlock your imagination.

The San Francisco pop-up is not your average museum. It’s a totally immersive experience.

“Everything that you ever dreamed of as a kid is going to become a real life experience through these door,” they tell you as you enter through the big pink doors.

The museum is like driving into a scoop of ice cream with Instagram-able opportunities around every corner.

And what would an ice cream museum be without actual ice cream? While you enjoy the exhibition, you can also enjoy ice cream from various California creameries like Bi-Rite, My/Mo Mochi, and CREAM.

The tickets are sold fast but the museum is offering one more chance to get in. Tickets will go on sale Friday morning at 9 a.m. on their website.

KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis takes you inside the Museum of Ice Cream in the video above.

Museum of Ice Cream View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs) Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs) Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs) Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs) Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs)

