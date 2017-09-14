Gas prices slowly starting to come down

(WTNH) — Gas prices are coming down, but it could take a while to see “pre-Harvey” prices.

According to AAA, the price of a gallon of regular has now fallen about a penny.

The cost of gas shot up 32 cents in the two weeks when Houston refineries were closed due to Hurricane Harvey.

Right now, Connecticut stands at more than 20 cents higher than the national average of $2.64.

The average price for regular gas here is $2.86.

