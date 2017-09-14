Judge drops charges against former Oakland officer in sex scandal

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Alameda County judge dropped the charges against a former Oakland Police officer accused of being involved in a Bay Area sex scandal.

Brian Bunton faced charges of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor prostitution charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in June. The judge has dismissed both charges.

Bunton is one of 30 Bay Area officer that Jasmine Abuslin says had sex with her while she worked as a prostitute.

Abuslin claims her relationship with Bunton started when she was only 12 years old.

She also says that he tipped her off about an undercover prostitution sting in Oakland.

Several other officers are still facing charges.

