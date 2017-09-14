Judge drops charges against former Oakland officer in sex scandal

By Published:
Brian Bunton (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Alameda County judge dropped the charges against a former Oakland Police officer accused of being involved in a Bay Area sex scandal.

Brian Bunton faced charges of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor prostitution charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in June. The judge has dismissed both charges.

Bunton is one of 30 Bay Area officer that Jasmine Abuslin says had sex with her while she worked as a prostitute.

Abuslin claims her relationship with Bunton started when she was only 12 years old.

She also says that he tipped her off about an undercover prostitution sting in Oakland.

Several other officers are still facing charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s