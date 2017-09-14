Magnitude 3.4 earthquake shakes East San Jose Foothills

Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake has shaken the East San Jose Foothills on Thursday night.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at around 6:17 p.m.

It had a depth of 0 kilometers and hit about 6.3 miles (10.1 kilometers) northeast from downtown San Jose.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

