Magnitude 3.4 earthquake shakes East San Jose Foothills

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake has shaken the East San Jose Foothills on Thursday night.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at around 6:17 p.m.
It had a depth of 0 kilometers and hit about 6.3 miles (10.1 kilometers) northeast from downtown San Jose.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
