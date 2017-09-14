SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint south of San Clemente on suspicion of smuggling bundles of methamphetamine worth nearly $162,000.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2jt4x0P ) the Border Patrol said in a statement that 39 bundles of crystal methamphetamine were found Tuesday hidden inside the rear quarter panels of an unidentified man’s 2003 Volkswagen Golf.

The man, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested on suspicion of narcotics smuggling and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the methamphetamine. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

