SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint south of San Clemente on suspicion of smuggling bundles of methamphetamine worth nearly $162,000.
The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2jt4x0P ) the Border Patrol said in a statement that 39 bundles of crystal methamphetamine were found Tuesday hidden inside the rear quarter panels of an unidentified man’s 2003 Volkswagen Golf.
The man, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested on suspicion of narcotics smuggling and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the methamphetamine. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WATER NOT DRINKABLE, USABLE IN PARTS OF ALAMEDA
- OAKLAND A’S SETTLE ON SITE FOR NEW BALLPARK
- 6 DIE AFTER NURSING HOME LEFT WITH NO A/C FROM IRMA
- TRIPLE SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD IN SAN FRANCISCO
- ‘WORST 45 MIN. OF MY LIFE:’ POLICE WARN OF KIDNAPPING SCAM
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP