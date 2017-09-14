Mannequin stolen from Pleasanton store, apology note left behind

(KRON) A mannequin has been stolen from the window display of a Pleasanton boutique clothing store, what was left behind makes the crime even more bizarre.

The mannequin wearing ripped jeans, a black tank top, a black hat and holding a beige backpack was taken from KJCOUTURE on Main Street after the business closed Wednesday night.

The brazen thief or thieves left $200 and this apology note “Sorry for stealing your statue she needed a better home. You should consider better security. Love Hollywood.”

KJCOUTURE’s owner Kim Gapol says nothing else was taken just the mannequin. Gapol also tells KRON4 News she believes the suspect(s) entered through French doors on the side of the building.

The story doesn’t have security cameras or an alarm system.

Gapol is offering a $200 reward for the safe return of her beloved mannequin.

