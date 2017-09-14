MISSING: 56-year-old man with dementia out of Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL (KRON)–Pleasant Hill police are searching for missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday night.
According to police, Steve Kalcich was last seen around 8:00 p.m. at a care facility on Boyd Road.
Kalcich suffers from dementia and uses a cane. He walks with a limp and has a brace on his left arm and leg, officers said.
Kalcich is described as a white man, approximately 5’5″ tall, 145 pounds, short gray hair, gray mustache, wearing a dark shirt and pants.
Police said it is unknown where he may have gone.
