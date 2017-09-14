Nestlé buys majority stake in Oakland’s Blue Bottle Coffee

OAKLAND (KRON) – Nestle has bought the majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee, a high-end coffee company founded in Oakland.

Management will hold 32 percent of the business, according to the company.

Blue Bottle Coffee will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and will still operate out of its Oakland headquarters.

Founded in 2002, the coffee company has been committed to sourcing and roasting the world’s best, most sustainable coffees and serving them in their cafes in North America and Japan.

Big companies have been hot for premium coffee: Peet’s Coffee & Tea bought Stumptown two years ago, and also took a majority stake in Intelligentsia weeks later. And coffee chain Starbucks has been opening high-end Reserve stores.

Swiss-based Nestle, which already owns coffee brands Nescafe and Nespresso, says Blue Bottle will help it boost its coffee business in the United States. Blue Bottle has about 40 cafes in New York, San Francisco and other big cities.

Nestle, which also makes Hot Pockets and Purina dog food, did not say how much it was paying for the stake.

The amount Nestle paid to take majority stake was not disclosed. However, Business Insider is reporting they paid up to $500 million.

