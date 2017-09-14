New sketches in Tilden Park cold case murder

(KRON) There are new sketches of a suspect in a cold case murder that happened nearly 27 years ago.

East Bay Regional Park Police are still trying to solve the 1990 murder of Maria Jane Weidhofer in Tilden Park.

Weidhofer was killed on November 15, 1990, while jogging on the Nimitz Way Trail. Weidhofer died from strangulation and had been sexually assaulted by her attacker.

Witnesses describe the man as Italian or European, 25 to 30 years old with a slender build with broad shoulders, short dark hair that was neatly-groomed, and a mustache.

The sketches show the possible attacker in 1990 and how he would look in 2017.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES