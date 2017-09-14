Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch fined $12,000 for obscene gesture

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. Carr and the Raiders play their home-opener against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 17. Lynch came out of retirement this offseason for the opportunity to play for the Raiders before the team moves to Las Vegas in 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

OAKLAND (KRON) — The NFL has fined Marshawn Lynch following last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN.

Cameras caught Lynch using an obscene gesture in the fourth quarter.

He will have to pay $12,000.

This Sunday, he will face the New York Jets at the Coliseum.

