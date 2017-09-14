OAKLAND (KRON) — The NFL has fined Marshawn Lynch following last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN.
Cameras caught Lynch using an obscene gesture in the fourth quarter.
He will have to pay $12,000.
This Sunday, he will face the New York Jets at the Coliseum.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WATER NOT DRINKABLE, USABLE IN PARTS OF ALAMEDA
- OAKLAND A’S SETTLE ON SITE FOR NEW BALLPARK
- 6 DIE AFTER NURSING HOME LEFT WITH NO A/C FROM IRMA
- TRIPLE SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD IN SAN FRANCISCO
- ‘WORST 45 MIN. OF MY LIFE:’ POLICE WARN OF KIDNAPPING SCAM
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP