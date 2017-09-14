Ohio man sentenced to 35 years in prison for breaking into homes, raping 6-year-old

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison without the chance of parole for breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
Thirty-year-old Justin Christian pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including rape, kidnapping, and burglary. He declined to say anything before a judge sentenced him.
Prosecutors say Christian carefully planned the abduction attempts and scouted the homes.
Investigators say he tried to take the 10-year-old from her bedroom in Elyria in February 2016, but she fought him off.
They say a few months later he abducted the 6-year-old from her Cleveland home and raped her while holding her for 17 hours elsewhere.
Christian’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
