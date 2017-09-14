Police activity shuts down major street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police activity has blocked off a major street in San Francisco Thursday.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area of 1000 block of Market Street, between 6th and 7th Streets.

Muni will be effected on McAllister Street and Jones Street. Riders should expect delays.

Drivers should also expect delays and use alternative routes.

At one point, Muni tweeted that there was a possible intruder.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Avoid the 1000 Block of Market Street (btw 6th & 7th) due to #SFPD activity. Expect possible @sfmta_muni and traffic delays. #SF #SOMA pic.twitter.com/U09avAsQ6k — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) September 14, 2017

ATTN: #SFPD activity at Market & 6th. #SFMuni Market street svc will see delays and reroutes in both directions. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 14, 2017

>> MORE TOP STORIES