Police activity shuts down major street in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police activity has blocked off a major street in San Francisco Thursday.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area of 1000 block of Market Street, between 6th and 7th Streets.

Muni will be effected on McAllister Street and Jones Street. Riders should expect delays.

Drivers should also expect delays and use alternative routes.

At one point, Muni tweeted that there was a possible intruder.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s