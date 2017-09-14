Police: Woman sexually assaulted while walking on trail in Hercules

HERCULES (KRON)–Hercules police are still searching for the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman walking along a trail in early January.

According to police, the alleged sexual assault happened on Jan. 4 around 7:00 p.m. as the victim was walking trail on Refugio Valley Road.

The victim told police she was walking eastbound on the trail, just east of Partridge Drive when the suspect approached her.

The victim said the suspect grabbed her from behind and placed a handgun to her head.

Police said, the suspect demanded the victim move to a wooded, secluded area near the trail and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5’7″ tall, medium build, unshaven, wearing sunglasses, black beanie cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a black watch, and a silver bracelet.

