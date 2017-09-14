Possible protests in Berkeley prompt road closures

BERKELEY (KRON)–Berkeley police anticipate an appearance by the right-wing commentator, Ben Shapiro, at the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday will draw protesters and counter-protesters.

Police have blocked off Bancroft Way between Bowditch and Ellsworth to vehicle traffic.

Officers said, those parked inside the closed off area will be able to drive out, but won’t be allowed back in until after 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 15.

