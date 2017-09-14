SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose daycare aide has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old, police announced Thursday.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man, who was thought to be a minor at the time of the sexual assault, police said. His identity is being withheld.

The sexual assault was reported on Wednesday. Police say the 9-year-old was touched inappropriately by the then teen boy at an after school daycare program called Jumping Up Learning Circle.

The man was arrested near the daycare and booked into juvenile hall.

San Jose police are looking for other victims.

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call police at (408)-537-1397.

