San Jose sues President Trump over DACA

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The City of San Jose has filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Trump administration over the DACA decision.

The State of California, the University of California and 15 other states have also sued the administration over the decision to end the program.

The program protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

San Jose #MayorSamLiccardo announces city has filed suit against #TrumpAdmin over looming end of #DACA program. "City would be hurt." pic.twitter.com/jUEw41ncSB — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) September 14, 2017

