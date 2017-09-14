Seahawks hope they didn't spill too many secrets to 49ers

SEATTLE (AP) In recent seasons, Pete Carroll found himself in production meetings with John Lynch as the television commentator for those games sharing information about the opponent that week and the foundations of his football philosophy.

Carroll certainly didn’t expect that sharing those kinds of details could come back to have an adverse effect someday – except when Lynch took the job as the general manager of Seattle’s division rival, the San Francisco 49ers.

“I don’t think there’s any question, the way he went about finding his information and getting answers to things. He was in-depth beyond where most guys go. He wanted to know why and what were you thinking. Those kinds of things,” Carroll said of those production meetings.