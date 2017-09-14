Seahawks hope they didn't spill too many secrets to 49ers

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 file photo, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches from the sideline during an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game against the Detroit Lions in Seattle. In the past, Pete Carroll regularly shared information with John Lynch in television production meetings. Carroll certainly didn’t expect that sharing details about game plan or football philosophy could come back to have an adverse effect someday. That was until Lynch took the job as the general manager of Seattle’s division rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks and 49ers meet on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SEATTLE (AP) In recent seasons, Pete Carroll found himself in production meetings with John Lynch as the television commentator for those games sharing information about the opponent that week and the foundations of his football philosophy.

Carroll certainly didn’t expect that sharing those kinds of details could come back to have an adverse effect someday – except when Lynch took the job as the general manager of Seattle’s division rival, the San Francisco 49ers.

“I don’t think there’s any question, the way he went about finding his information and getting answers to things. He was in-depth beyond where most guys go. He wanted to know why and what were you thinking. Those kinds of things,” Carroll said of those production meetings.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s