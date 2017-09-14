The World According to Gary: Cleveland Indians set American League record with 21st straight win



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Cleveland Indians dominance, Javale McGee’s interesting tattoo, and the Minnesota Viking’s newest hire.

The Cleveland Indians got their 21st win on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers. The team broke the American League record.

Javale McGee gets to take the Larry O’Brien trophy with him wherever he goes. He got it tattooed on his right forearm.

The Minnesota Vikings hired an 18-year-old consultant. Jonah Stillman calls himself a “Gen Z guru” and wrote a book about it. The Vikings hope to find new ways to connect with younger generations.

