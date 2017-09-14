Three children found dead inside West Sacramento apartment

WEST SACRAMENTO(FOX40)— Three children were found dead inside a West Sacramento apartment on Wednesday night, police said.

West Sacramento police received a domestic violence call just after 9:20 p.m. at the Timber Apartments off Jefferson Boulevard, according to Sgt. Roger Kinney.

#breaking 3 kids found dead inside west sac apartment. There’s an active search for suspect @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/8rZSMhw0Th — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) September 14, 2017

WEST SAC PD INFO: pic.twitter.com/WKs4beh258 — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) September 14, 2017

When police responded to the apartment they discovered the three children and immediately began to perform life-saving measures. However, a short time later the three children were pronounced dead.

Police have not released the ages or genders of the children or disclosed how the children died.

Police are actively searching for a male suspect. No suspect description has been released.

An adult female was also in the home. Police say the woman was in a relationship with the suspect, but it is unknown if he was the father of the children.

Police activity will be ongoing in the area through the night and into the morning hours.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.

