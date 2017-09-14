Tropical Storm Norma threatens Cabo

(KRON) Tropical Storm Norma is threatening Cabo San Lucas taking aim at the Baja peninsula this weekend.

The storm with winds at about 64 miles an hour is expected to make landfall late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Norma could bring 80 mile an hour winds to the Cabo area.

KRON4 will track the storm as it approaches land and keep you informed of damage done.

Keep track of your forecast at KRON4’s online weather center.

