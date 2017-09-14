WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/CNN) — NASA is taking technology to another level–using satellites to pinpoint malaria outbreaks.

Sounds far-fetched, but researchers have turned to data from NASA’s fleet of earth-observing satellites to track the types of human and environmental events that typically happen before an outbreak.

Using funding from NASA’s Applied Sciences Program, it is partnering with the Peruvian government to develop a system that uses satellite and other data to help forecast outbreaks at the household level months in advance.

Experts say this can actually prevent the outbreaks from happening.

Experts can then predict where mosquitos will flourish by identifying areas with warm air temperatures and calm waters, such as ponds and puddles, which the bugs need for laying eggs.

Researchers also use land cover maps to track deforestation, specifically road development because it often results in rainwater-filled ditches.

According to the CDC, in 2015, an estimated 212 million cases of malaria occurred worldwide and 429,000 people died.

