WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/CNN) — The FDA will soon label foods that contain crushed peanuts that are appropriate for infants to eat.

Doctors have found that introducing peanut products to kids between 4 and 10 months significantly reduced the chance they would develop a peanut allergy.

“Hopefully, it helps parents make that decision instead of being kind of lost of what to do because I feel like they’ve gone back and forth over the years about whether to give or not give peanuts to the little ones.”

No word yet on when these labeled products will hit the market.

