BURBANK, California (WCMH/KCAL) – Police in California are looking for a woman who stole a purse from an elderly woman’s electric scooter.
According to Burbank police, the 82-year-old woman was maneuvering through a Marc’s store in an electric scooter with her purse on the floor board.
When the woman reached up to grab an item from a store shelf, another woman grabbed the purse from the scooter and left the store.
Police found the purse a short time later with the victim’s credit cards, ID and money missing.
The credit cards were used to make large purchases at Target and Lowes.
