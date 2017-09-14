BERKELEY (KRON) — As Berkeley gears up for violent protests during conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s speech, KRON4 wanted to look at who he is and why his presence is igniting such a storm.

Shapiro is not new to controversy and certainly does not shy away from it.

The self-described conservative talk show host, author, and writer is known for his strong and controversial opinions.

He hosts the podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, which reportedly is the largest podcast in the nation.

Recently on his podcast, he unleashed his thoughts about Berkeley taking an aggressive approach out of security concerns to his planned speech tonight on campus Thursday.

“They’re spending hundreds and thousands of dollars on security all because ANTIFA is insane and because leftists are totally crazy,” Shapiro said on his podcast. “The good news is that it looks like Berkeley is taking the security issue seriously. The bad news is that Berkeley is going to build a wall before Trump said.”

As far as who Shapiro is, he’s a 33-year-old who was born in Los Angeles. He is a Harvard Law school graduate and has a consulting firm. He is also, the editor of the Daily Wire, a conservative news website.

He’s written seven books, including one book titled, Brainwashed , which is about his concept that students are not exposed to different opinions at universities and are dominated by liberal instructors.

Another book, called Primetime Propaganda: The True Hollywood Story of How the Left Took Over Your TV, dealt with his claim that Hollywood has a left-wing agenda that it tries to promote through programming.

Besides his podcasts and twitter feed with nearly a million followers, Shapiro was the editor at large of Breitbart for several years, the conservative news and opinion website, where Steven Bannon, President Trump’s former White House Chief Strategist is the executive chairman.

As a speaker, Shapiro’s talks have sparked a big backlash.

Recently in Los Angeles, his talk entitled When Diversity Becomes a Problem , ignited protests and he was forced to be escorted out for safety reasons.

Thursday’s Berkeley speech is called Campus Thuggery.

Critics call him slick and really pushing an agenda of white supremacy and misogyny.

